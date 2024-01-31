Minister seeks plan from ICCI to increase exports to $5bn

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Interior Gohar Ejaz sought a plan from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to increase exports to $5 billion from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

A delegation led by the president ICCI met Ejaz in the Interior Ministry, here on Tuesday.

The delegation also informed the minister of the challenges being faced by them.

The minister informed the delegation that a plan is worked out under which the country would be divided into 39 sectors to realise the export target of $100 billion.

The minister said that starting with Islamabad, the ICCI should come up with a plan by Friday on how to achieve the export target of $5 billion.

The minister said the ICT had a great potential of achieving export targets due to its location, weather, and educated population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024