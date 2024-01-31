AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
CM inaugurates PAFDA complex in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) complex in Lahore, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi held out assurance that all projects would be operational by February 7.

During the visit to various departments and the auditorium of PAFDA, the CM commended the Secretary Communication and Works and the team for their swift and quality completion of the project.

In a briefing, the CM was informed that the project initiated in 2017 was successfully completed within a few months.

The PAFDA laboratory, a first of its kind in Pakistan, will conduct tests on specific drugs for humans and animals, quality control of agricultural inputs, pesticides, fertilizers, cardiac stents, orthopaedic implants, cosmetic products, canned food, and micro-level chemical content.

Addressing the media, the CM Naqvi highlighted the project's history, originally estimated at Rs 6.7 billion, with a cost escalation to Rs 15 billion due to delays. He announced HR recruitment with Election Commission permission and emphasized the importance of following former DG Ashraf Tahir's standards for PAFDA.

Regarding election matters, Mohsin Naqvi stressed impartiality, stating that no government employee has been instructed to attend any party's gathering. He affirmed swift action against election rule violations and discussed the coordination between the Election Commission, Home Department, and Police for transparent elections. He mentioned the signing of an essential MoU in Canada to benefit the youth. He

Present at the occasion were Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Interior, Communication and Works, Information, Livestock, Food, Agriculture, Commissioner Lahore, DG PAFDA, and relevant officials.

