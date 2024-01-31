AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-31

Bilawal to address public meeting in Malakand today

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

PESHAWAR: PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address an election rally in Malakand on Wednesday (today). In a statement issued here on Tuesday, provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that all arrangements for the public meeting have been completed. Besides, PPP Chairman other central and provincial level leaders of the party will also address the public meeting.

He said that the historic public meeting in Malakand will prove a public referendum in favour of the party in the district and open new avenues of politics. The visit of the party chairman will create a new spirit in the PPP workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PPP chairman Malakand

Bilawal to address public meeting in Malakand today

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

Tariff hike proposal: Nepra to hold public hearing today

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Q2 QTA: Discos seek hike of Rs4/ unit

IMF revises GDP growth projection downward

Rice exports likely to jump

Oil, gas reserves: PM for stepping up exploration efforts

Purchase of engineering goods: PSEs asked to prefer local firms

Iranian team due soon to discuss IP gas line project

Read more stories