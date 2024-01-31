Bilawal to address public meeting in Malakand today

PESHAWAR: PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address an election rally in Malakand on Wednesday (today). In a statement issued here on Tuesday, provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that all arrangements for the public meeting have been completed. Besides, PPP Chairman other central and provincial level leaders of the party will also address the public meeting.

He said that the historic public meeting in Malakand will prove a public referendum in favour of the party in the district and open new avenues of politics. The visit of the party chairman will create a new spirit in the PPP workers.

