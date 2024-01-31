CM likely to become PCB chairman by Feb 6

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is all set to become the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for three years term, as board Election Commissioner Shah Khawar has summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) for the election of the PCB Chairman on Tuesday (February 6) at 2.00 pm at National Cricket Academy Lahore (NCA).

The notice of the meeting has been issued as per the provisions of the constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board 2014. It is mandatory for all the members of the BoG to attend the meeting in person, a PCB spokesman said.

The PCB board is comprised of Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee), Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK, Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali, Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana, Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited, Javed Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan, Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television. Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him is an ex-officio member; however he will be non-voting member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024