Electoral symbol: LHC reserves verdict on plea of Elahi

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition of PTI President Ch Pervez Elahi seeking an electoral symbol of “peacock” instead of “donkey cart” allotted to him.

Earlier, a counsel for the election commission argued that a final notification of the election symbol had been issued hence change in election symbol was not possible. He said the ballot papers had also been printed.

He said changing the electoral symbol of any candidate at this stage would delay the election scheduled in the respective constituency.

He also said the petitioner had not approached the returning officer in time.

The counsel of Pervez Elahi stated that the ECP allotted “donkey cart” as an election symbol to the petitioner, whereas he had requested a peacock.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC elections ECP Pervez Elahi electoral symbol General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

