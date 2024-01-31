AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
Election campaign: CCPO vows to take action against display of fire arms

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a crucial meeting at the CCPO office with officers from the Operations and Investigation Wings.

The agenda included discussions on maintaining peace during the election process, addressing pending road certificates, and under investigation cases.

The CCPO assessed performance, emphasizing the need to prevent fighting and firing incidents during various election activities, including rallies and corner meetings.

He affirmed a commitment to taking decisive action against the display of weapons and firing during the election campaign. Kamyana urged supervisory officers to ensure public peace through effective command and control. Divisional SPs were instructed to conduct regular field visits, monitor election activities, and enhance coordination between different police departments for effective monitoring.

The CCPO directed officers to promptly dispose of pending road certificates, electricity theft cases, and under-investigation matters. He stressed the importance of maintaining up-to-date records at respective police stations and continuous communication with prosecutors for challan completion and case resolution. Kamyana emphasized utilizing all available resources to apprehend proclaimed offenders and habitual thieves, with divisional officers regularly seeking reports from teams formed to arrest the accused.

Highlighting the role of the investigation wing, Bilal Kamyana urged officers and personnel to leverage modern forensic science and professional skills to solve cases. The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Admin) Muntaraz Mehdi, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SP Security, and Divisional SPs.

