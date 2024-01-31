AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Tokyo’s Nikkei index ends slightly higher

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

TOKYO: Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed modestly higher on Tuesday, supported following another record day on Wall Street rallies, with traders’ focus shifting to corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.11 percent, or 38.92 points, to 36,065.86, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.10 percent, or 2.55 points, at 2,526.93.

Japanese shares started with gains “led by high techs” following rallies in New York, Iwai Cosmo Securities said. The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs Monday. Strengthening of the yen against the dollar weighed on some carmakers, Iwai added. The dollar fetched 147.38 yen in Asia, compared with 147.48 yen in New York and 147.92 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

“A wait-and-see attitude is growing ahead of (the) corporate earnings season that will start later this week,” Daiwa Securities said.

Investors were also eyeing the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off on Tuesday. Among major shares, market heavyweight and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.82 percent to 39,420 yen, chip-making equipment maker Advantest rose 1.69 percent to 5,850 yen and Shin-Etsu Chemical climbed 3.03 percent to 5,822 yen. Nintendo advanced 2.22 percent to 8,271 yen, while Sony closed up 0.87 percent at 14,480 yen.

Toyota ended down 0.80 percent at 2,959.5 yen after it said it was suspending shipments of 10 models that use engines linked with testing irregularities at an affiliate company.

