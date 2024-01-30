Paris stock market opens with new high

LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the open Tuesday, with Paris reaching a new all-time high.

The CAC 40 reached 7,660.65 points, helped by the recent record earnings published by French luxury goods giant LVMH.

The Paris index fell back slightly shortly after the open to stand at 7,649.34 points, but still a gain of 0.1 percent on Monday’s closing level.

Elsewhere in the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX climbed 0.3 percent to 16,995.08 at the start of trading Tuesday.

Outside the single currency bloc, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,657.55 points.