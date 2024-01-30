AIRLINK 57.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.65%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.89%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
DGKC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.14%)
FFBL 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.84%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.32%)
HBL 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
KOSM 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.56%)
MLCF 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
OGDC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.46%)
PAEL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.33%)
PIAA 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 114.77 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.3%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.98%)
SEARL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.05%)
SNGP 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.41%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.51%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.56%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-4.07%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.21%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 6,319 Decreased By -101.1 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,186 Decreased By -301.8 (-1.34%)
KSE100 61,922 Decreased By -851.2 (-1.36%)
KSE30 20,896 Decreased By -249.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris stock market opens with new high

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2024 02:52pm

LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the open Tuesday, with Paris reaching a new all-time high.

The CAC 40 reached 7,660.65 points, helped by the recent record earnings published by French luxury goods giant LVMH.

The Paris index fell back slightly shortly after the open to stand at 7,649.34 points, but still a gain of 0.1 percent on Monday’s closing level.

Elsewhere in the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX climbed 0.3 percent to 16,995.08 at the start of trading Tuesday.

Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation

Outside the single currency bloc, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,657.55 points.

European stock

Paris stock market opens with new high

KSE-100 decreases over 700 points amid political volatility

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Resurrecting dead IP gas pipeline project

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil inches up on Middle East concerns; China worries limit gains

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Read more stories