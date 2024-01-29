AIRLINK 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.86%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.1%)
FFBL 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.96%)
FFL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.12%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
HBL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.23%)
HUBC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.79%)
KOSM 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 138.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.45%)
PAEL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
PIAA 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.95%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.97%)
SNGP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.76%)
SSGC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.03%)
TELE 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
TRG 73.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.48%)
UNITY 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,447 Decreased By -102.5 (-1.56%)
BR30 22,666 Decreased By -474.8 (-2.05%)
KSE100 62,962 Decreased By -851.5 (-1.33%)
KSE30 21,213 Decreased By -320.8 (-1.49%)
European stocks steady at start of busy data week

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2024 01:42pm

LONDON: European stock markets opened steadily Monday, the start of a week packed with major earnings and central bank rate decisions.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,640.82 points, awaiting the Bank of England’s interest-rate decision Thursday, which coincides with energy giant Shell posting annual earnings.

FTSE 100 near two-week high on oil boost; Ryanair slides

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index fell 0.2 percent to 16,925.26 points at the start of trading.

The Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 7,639.05.

Other notable events this week include the Federal Reserve’s update on US borrowing costs Wednesday, followed by Apple earnings and American jobs data.

