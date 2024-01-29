European stocks steady at start of busy data week

LONDON: European stock markets opened steadily Monday, the start of a week packed with major earnings and central bank rate decisions.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,640.82 points, awaiting the Bank of England’s interest-rate decision Thursday, which coincides with energy giant Shell posting annual earnings.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index fell 0.2 percent to 16,925.26 points at the start of trading.

The Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 7,639.05.

Other notable events this week include the Federal Reserve’s update on US borrowing costs Wednesday, followed by Apple earnings and American jobs data.