AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 sees another fall, plummets 1.5% amid political volatility

  • Volatility on political front, status quo in monetary policy keep investors on the backfoot
BR Web Desk Published January 30, 2024 Updated January 30, 2024 06:25pm

Volatility on the political front dented sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 900 points during trading on Tuesday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 61,841.74 level a decrease of 931.98 points or 1.48%. Earlier, the KSE-100 hit an intra-day low of 61,637.62, down 1,163 points before a minor recovery.

Selling pressure was more profound in index-heavy oil and gas sectors with others also feeling the heat of uncertainty.

The fall follows that of Monday when heavy selling pressure was witnessed as the benchmark index lost over 1,000 points to settle at 62,773.72, ahead of the monetary policy announcement in which the SBP kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

The development comes as political volatility rose after the trial court on Tuesday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years imprisonment in the cypher case.

Globally, Asian shares fell on Tuesday, hurt by the court-ordered liquidation of property giant China Evergrande while rising geopolitical tensions propped up oil prices and kept a lid on risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting US Treasury yields remained under pressure in Asian hours, keeping a lid on dollar movement, after the Treasury Department said it would need to borrow less than its previous estimates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.32% and is down over 3% in January, on course to snap a two-month winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit closed at 279.55 after an increase of Re0.09 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 436.1 million from 317.5 million a session before.

The value of shares increased to Rs15.3 billion from Rs10.7 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 52.9 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 29.2 million shares, and Hascol Petrol at 24.7 million shares.

Shares of 346 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 76 registered an increase, 249 recorded a fall, while 21 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Stock Exchange PTI Imran Khan PSX KSE 100 index KSE-100 index PSX stocks

KSE-100 sees another fall, plummets 1.5% amid political volatility

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.55 against US dollar

Corruption Perception Index 2023: Pakistan’s rank improves 7 places

Oil up on Middle East tensions, China economy worries limit gains

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

SBP initiates process for issuance of new currency notes

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Resurrecting dead IP gas pipeline project

Read more stories