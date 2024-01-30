AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.14%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.41%)
DGKC 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.28%)
FFL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.87%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.96%)
HUBC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.23%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.11%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.98%)
MLCF 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 130.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-4.89%)
PAEL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.7%)
PIAA 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.79%)
PPL 109.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-3.69%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
SEARL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.66%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.56%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.04%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.37%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.97%)
TRG 70.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.85%)
UNITY 19.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.12%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,285 Decreased By -135.1 (-2.1%)
BR30 21,890 Decreased By -597.9 (-2.66%)
KSE100 61,695 Decreased By -1079 (-1.72%)
KSE30 20,792 Decreased By -353.4 (-1.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Cameron to discuss Houthi attacks on international shipping on Oman visit

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 11:47am

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Oman on Tuesday where he is expected to call for stability over ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and de-escalating of tensions in the Middle East, the foreign office said on Tuesday.

Cameron, on his fourth visit to the Middle East, will travel to Oman to meet his counterpart Badr Albusaidi to discuss how to diminish tensions across the region.

The Houthi attacks on international shipping lines in the Red Sea will be a major focus of his discussions, the foreign office said in a statement.

Cameron will reiterate Britain’s commitment to getting aid into Yemen, and outline the actions Britain is taking to deter the Houthis from targeting ships in the Red Sea.

Former UK PM Cameron in surprise return to government as foreign secretary

In an earlier diplomatic tour, Cameron met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and politicians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Western-backed Palestinian Authority is based, and visited Qatar to discuss the situation in Gaza.

In his meetings in Israel, Cameron said he stressed the need for a pause in fighting to secure the release of hostages seized by Hamas during a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Yemen Oman Gaza Red Sea Houthi attacks Israeli occupied West Bank Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s British Foreign Secretary David Cameron

UK’s Cameron to discuss Houthi attacks on international shipping on Oman visit

KSE-100 decreases over 700 points amid political volatility

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Resurrecting dead IP gas pipeline project

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil inches up on Middle East concerns; China worries limit gains

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Read more stories