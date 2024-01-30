AIRLINK 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.26%)
Russia destroys 21 Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea and Russian regions

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 10:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russian air defence systems destroyed or intercepted 21 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and several Russian regions, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing Moscow’s defence ministry. Russia’s systems downed 11 of the drones over Crimea, RIA state news agency reported.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by Kyiv’s Western allies as an illegal land grab.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea, said on the Telegram messaging app there was no damage from the attack on Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city and a major Black Sea port.

Ukraine-launched drones were also downed over the Belgorod. Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions, Russian agencies reported.

Drone debris fell on the roof of a non-residential building on the outskirts of the city of Kaluga, the administrative centre of the Kaluga region, but there was no major damage or injuries, the region’s governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

Russia’s drones, missiles target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has intensified its air attacks in recent months, in what it says are strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure to undermine Moscow’s war efforts.

