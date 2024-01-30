Economic crisis: Bilawal says political parties will have to join hands

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said all political parties will have to join hands to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on Monday after meeting with Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi, head of Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) Pakistan. He visited the headquarters of TNFJ Pakistan, in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

Bilawal said that if his party came into power, he would resolve the problems of the country with consultation of all political parties including opposition members. We will try our level best to resolve the economic problems for providing relief to the people of Pakistan.

Talking to journalists on the occasion, Bilawal said that he has come here to revive the relations of the times of Benazir Bhutto. He said that the politics of hate and division is harming Pakistan. We need to be united and we will struggle together for a stronger and better Pakistan.

Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi announced to support PPP in the upcoming elections. Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari accompanied the chairman PPP. The Secretary-General TNFJ, Allama Basharat Hussain Imami, Additional SG Allama Syed Qamar Haider Rizvi, Chairman political cell Zulfiqar Ali Raja, Secretary Public Relations Syed Hasan Kazmi, and coordinator Syed Ali Mehdi were included in the delegation which met the PPP chairman.

Responding to questions, the chairman PPP said that the PPP was not in the PDM when in coalition government. “We joined the coalition government to reduce the problems the country was facing. Perhaps the other party was not interested. We need to solve our problems unitedly and there is benefit in working together.”

Answering a question, Bilawal said that he does not listen to the speeches of Mian Nawaz Sharif but I have challenged him for a debate as it is a tradition internationally so that everyone can talk about their manifesto.

“Shehbaz Sharif had said that he wanted to have that debate in Sindh which I had accepted. I do not know why Mian Sahib is running away from the debate. Pakistan especially Punjab has always supported brave people. Mian Sahib wants to become PM for the fourth time and if he knows about his own policies then he should come to Sindh and debate with me in any city of Sindh whether in Gambat, Karachi or Tharparkar,” he said.

Replying to another question Bilawal said that we have been in politics for the last three generations. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and our government from 2008 till 2013 fulfilled the promises made in our manifestos. We want to take everyone along who wants the end of politics of hate and division.

“The CM of the interim Punjab government and the ECP should have acted against the people who are harassing the PPP workers in Punjab, especially in NA-127. When a councillor of PML-N joins PPP gets arrested in NA-127. When PTI’s councillor wants to join PPP they suddenly remember the 9th May incident had happened. This is PML-N’s politics which wants to contest without any rival. This is undemocratic. The PML-N thinks that it has knocked out a party on technical grounds.

They want the same undemocratic means against the PPP. I ask the CM Punjab, IG Punjab, and CS Punjab, were the PPP workers involved in 9 May incidents. Whenever PPP workers become active they are arrested.

A party will protest no matter what are the results and do they want another party should join that protest as well. Why the PML-N is frightened? They say that they are the most popular politicians so why they are troubling PPP workers? Mian Sahib wants to become PM by hook or crook the fourth time but the majority of the population does not want him the PM the fourth time. The PML-N is insecure.”

