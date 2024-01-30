AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-01-30

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PML-N will return to power?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

“Biden in a somber mood said, “we had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” and after a moment’s silence he added, “and we shall respond.”

“My journalism teacher was allergic to the word shall, he would insist on replacing it with the word will.”

”Really?! That’s your take on the statement – the 26,000 plus Palestinians killed by Israel while they continue to be instructed by Israeli forces to go up and down the Gaza Strip on foot, on donkey carts…”

“Yes the safe havens are what the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus so aptly noted, that everything in this world is in a constant state of movement – people age, even mountains change shape over time and the rivers flow changes, so why not the safe havens in Gaza?”

“Don’t be facetious, Israel is in a self-defense mode while using the most sophisticated US made weaponry and…”

“The Israelis are, like Nawaz Sharif, not believers in an aphorism sourced to Einstein: doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result!”

“That’s so unfair to the Israelis – this is the first time that, courtesy modern communication technology, the Israeli stated position has been undermined, so I reckon next time they ain’t gonna do what they are doing now…Nawaz Sharif on the other hand has made the same mistake three times and expected a different result each time…””

“Don’t be facetious anyway going back to the word shall as opposed to will – shall shows intent, you know like Visionary Ahsan Iqbal’s ten-year plans…”

“Or the manifestos of our parties!”

“Yes and will is like…like… like Pakistan army will retaliate if and when a third party attacks us, whether it is the traditional enemy India or whether it is a brotherly country Iran or…”

“Speaking of third party Notification Maryam Nawaz Sharif (NMN) has requested the powers that be to jail all supporters of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“I heard since daddy returned she has been empowered to issue her own notifications and her first notification…”

“Not true notification requires writing, and that’s not NMN’s strong suit. She has issued a decree and The Trainer, Parveen Rashid, will draft…”

“Stop, the party is considered to be the most likely to return to power, so could you please replace your keyboard and get his name right: it’s Parvez not Parveen.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Joe Biden Gaza Palestinians PARTLY FACETIOUS

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PML-N will return to power?

Fight against terrorism: Islamabad, Tehran agree on intelligence sharing

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Criticising judiciary on social media: No action will be taken against journalists, SC assured

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Read more stories