PARTLY FACETIOUS: PML-N will return to power?

“Biden in a somber mood said, “we had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” and after a moment’s silence he added, “and we shall respond.”

“My journalism teacher was allergic to the word shall, he would insist on replacing it with the word will.”

”Really?! That’s your take on the statement – the 26,000 plus Palestinians killed by Israel while they continue to be instructed by Israeli forces to go up and down the Gaza Strip on foot, on donkey carts…”

“Yes the safe havens are what the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus so aptly noted, that everything in this world is in a constant state of movement – people age, even mountains change shape over time and the rivers flow changes, so why not the safe havens in Gaza?”

“Don’t be facetious, Israel is in a self-defense mode while using the most sophisticated US made weaponry and…”

“The Israelis are, like Nawaz Sharif, not believers in an aphorism sourced to Einstein: doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result!”

“That’s so unfair to the Israelis – this is the first time that, courtesy modern communication technology, the Israeli stated position has been undermined, so I reckon next time they ain’t gonna do what they are doing now…Nawaz Sharif on the other hand has made the same mistake three times and expected a different result each time…””

“Don’t be facetious anyway going back to the word shall as opposed to will – shall shows intent, you know like Visionary Ahsan Iqbal’s ten-year plans…”

“Or the manifestos of our parties!”

“Yes and will is like…like… like Pakistan army will retaliate if and when a third party attacks us, whether it is the traditional enemy India or whether it is a brotherly country Iran or…”

“Speaking of third party Notification Maryam Nawaz Sharif (NMN) has requested the powers that be to jail all supporters of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“I heard since daddy returned she has been empowered to issue her own notifications and her first notification…”

“Not true notification requires writing, and that’s not NMN’s strong suit. She has issued a decree and The Trainer, Parveen Rashid, will draft…”

“Stop, the party is considered to be the most likely to return to power, so could you please replace your keyboard and get his name right: it’s Parvez not Parveen.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024