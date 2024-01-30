Governors, ministers: JI will assign 10-marla houses if voted to power: Siraj

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has announced that the JI, if voted to power, will assign 10-marla houses to governors, ministers and bureaucrats.

While addressing an election rally in Kot Momin tehsil of Sargodha, he pledged to break the prevailing colonial-era practice of ruling elite residences. The rulers, he said, are utilizing the public exchequer for their personal protocols and benefits.

He urged the voters to choose wisely their representatives in this election. The tested parties, he added, are engaged in friendly wrestling to deceive the people this time again. They have been looting the resources of Pakistan for decades, he said.

“The PML-N and the PPP are the sides of the same coin,” he said.

He said the former three-time Prime Minister sought another term while the PPP chairman believed premiership was his family’s right.

The JI chief said the JI would eliminate an interest-free economy and ensure equal distribution of resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024