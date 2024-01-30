AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-30

Governors, ministers: JI will assign 10-marla houses if voted to power: Siraj

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has announced that the JI, if voted to power, will assign 10-marla houses to governors, ministers and bureaucrats.

While addressing an election rally in Kot Momin tehsil of Sargodha, he pledged to break the prevailing colonial-era practice of ruling elite residences. The rulers, he said, are utilizing the public exchequer for their personal protocols and benefits.

He urged the voters to choose wisely their representatives in this election. The tested parties, he added, are engaged in friendly wrestling to deceive the people this time again. They have been looting the resources of Pakistan for decades, he said.

“The PML-N and the PPP are the sides of the same coin,” he said.

He said the former three-time Prime Minister sought another term while the PPP chairman believed premiership was his family’s right.

The JI chief said the JI would eliminate an interest-free economy and ensure equal distribution of resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections elections JI Sirajul Haq bureaucrats Governors Ministers General Elections 2024 General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 General Election 2024 10 marla houses

Governors, ministers: JI will assign 10-marla houses if voted to power: Siraj

Fight against terrorism: Islamabad, Tehran agree on intelligence sharing

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Criticising judiciary on social media: No action will be taken against journalists, SC assured

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Read more stories