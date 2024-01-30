AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
CTD arrests 11 alleged terrorists in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terror plot by arresting 11 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to details, the CTD Punjab conducted 135 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism in which 135 suspected persons were interrogated and 11 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Gul Shadeen, Kazim, Muhammad Nawab, Sibghatullah, Muhammad Osama Farooq, Ejaz Ahmed, Zaheer, Mustafa Khan, Rasool Khan, Shahzad, Akhtar Hussain and Muhammad Ejaz, who belong to banned organizations Daesh, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The operations were carried out in Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Narowal, Jhang, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

A senior officer told that the explosive material weighing 830 grams, one explosive jacket, two IED bombs, 11 detonators, 17 feet safety fuse wire, 11 feet prima card, 63 stickers of banned organization, 81 pamphlets of banned organization, seven books, two magazines and cash of Rs 21,800 have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He further told that the terrorists wanted to target important installations. The police have registered 10 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He said that 790 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies; 33546 persons were checked, 80 suspects were arrested, 79 FIRs were registered and 42 recoveries were made during these operations. The CTD is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said.

