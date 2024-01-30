ECP Sindh issues notices to candidates

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan Sindh has issued notices to candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for violations of the ECP’s defined code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections 2024.

Officials said the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah has issued instructions to ensure full implementation of the Code of Conduct to make sure free, fair and transparent polls in the country. In this regard, strict monitoring is underway as ECP has issued notices to Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Muhammad Younis Bari for violating the code of conduct in PS 99 Karachi East.

Along with this, a notice has been issued to Haider Imrani, a candidate from the People’s Party for violating the code of conduct in PS 100 Karachi East, and an explanation has been sought from him.

District Monitoring Officer Dadu has sought explanation from the GDA workers for putting party flags on electricity poles in PS 80 Dadu.

Apart from this, the District Monitoring Officer has sought explanations while issuing notices to the workers of several political parties for violating the code of conduct in PS 84.

Also, the monitoring teams of the Election Commission took action against the illegal signboards, posters and banners, flags, and all other advertising materials from parts of Karachi Central, South, Keamari, Malir, Korangi, Larkana and Ghotki etc. Posters, banners etc. have been removed from shops, public parks, government buildings and traffic signals.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah while issuing strict instructions to the District Monitoring Officers has further said that the complete implementation of the Code of Conduct should be ensured at any cost.

