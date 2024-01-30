ACCA hosts ‘Pakistan Leadership Conversation 2024’ events

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) successfully organized its Pakistan Leadership Conference 2024 in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, to discuss the future agenda for Climate, Talent, and Tech.

The conference gathered industry leaders, government officials, and finance professionals.

During his speech at this Conference in Karachi, the Director of ACCA, Asia Pacific Pulkit Abrol, made a speech to highlight the critical role of accountants in a transformative world, as the economic innovators, who are developing skills in digital finance, sustainability reporting, and ethical leadership.”

The key sponsors of these forums were; S&P Global, Dawlance, Engro Energy, Telenor, PMEX, P@SHA, PBC-CERB, PSX, CFA Society, KPMG and other prestigious organizations and institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024