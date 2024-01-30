Soldier martyred in Sudan

RAWALPINDI: On 28th January 2024, a convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was ambushed in Abyei (disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan) while escorting two local patients to a hospital.

Pakistani peacekeepers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat.

However, during exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Tariq (resident of Badin, Sindh) embraced martyrdom while four individuals including two officers were injured.

Pakistan's peacekeeping contingents have always distinguished themselves by virtue of their professionalism and devotion to duty.

Todate, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives while serving the cause of peace around the world.

Pakistan remains committed to its role as a responsible member of the international community and will continue to contribute towards global peace and stability under the auspices of the United Nations.

