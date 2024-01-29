AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
Pakistan says funding suspension of UNRWA during Gaza war ‘unjustifiable’

  • US, UK, Germany, Italy, Japan among countries that suspended payments to largest UN agency operating in Gaza, following allegations that its staff were involved in October 7 attacks in Israel
BR Web Desk Published January 29, 2024 Updated January 29, 2024 11:01pm

Pakistan expressed on Monday its deep concerns over a decision by some countries to suspend the funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The development comes after many countries, including the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Italy, Finland, and Japan suspended their funding to the largest UN agency operating in Gaza after it was alleged that some of the agency’s employees were involved in the October 7 attacks in Israel.

UN to punish staffers involved in ‘terror,’ urges UNRWA funding: Guterres

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad said, “The timing of this suspension is deeply troubling as it takes place amidst the ongoing war, displacement, and suffering of the people of Gaza who depend on critical aid from UNRWA for their daily survival.”

As the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, UNRWA serves as a lifeline for over two million people, providing shelter and delivering vital food and primary healthcare services, even amidst the most intense hostilities, the foreign office urged.

Israel urges more countries to pause UNRWA funds, wants agency replaced

“The decision to suspend funding in response to allegations against a small group of staff is unjustifiable.

“We agree with the UN Secretary-General that UNRWA’s current funding would not be sufficient to meet all the requirements to support the Palestinian people over the next month. It is, therefore, imperative to prioritise the continuity of UNRWA’s operations to sustain the survival of the people of Gaza,” the statement read.

People of Gaza ‘running out of time and options’: UNRWA chief

Islamabad urged all the countries that have suspended their funding for the UNRWA to reconsider their decision in order to avoid suspension of the Agency’s humanitarian work.

“The lives of the people in Gaza hang in the balance and depend on this crucial support,” it said.

Foreign Office (FO) Palestinians Israel Hamas war Gaza war UNRWA UNRWA funds United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

