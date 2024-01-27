Israel urges more countries to pause UNRWA funds, wants agency replaced

JERUSALEM: The Israeli foreign minister called on Saturday for the United Nations' refugee agency for Palestinians to be "replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development" following allegations its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

In a social-media post, Israel Katz also urged other countries to follow the example of the United States, Australia, Canada, Britain, Italy and Finland in pausing funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).