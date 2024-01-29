Bollywood air force film ‘Fighter’ tops weekend global box office with $25mn

Bollywood action film ‘Fighter’ was the highest grossing film of the weekend at the global box office, topping box office revenues of $25.1 million, reported Variety on Monday.

‘Fighter’ released across 23 territories and recorded a $24.5 million worldwide weekend, with $20.8 million earned in international territories – outside of North America.

Citing data from ComScore, the blockbuster depicts Indian conflicts with Pakistan and was banned across the Middle East where there is a large Pakistani migrant worker population, added the report.

Featuring Bollywood A-listers Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the film’s plot revolves around the Indian Air Force and was released ahead of India’s Republic Day – January 26 – and a week after the opening of a controversial temple in Ayodhya at the site of the now-razed Babri Masjid.

The site was bitterly contested for decades by Hindus and minority Muslims, sparking nationwide riots in 1992 that killed 2,000 people – mainly Muslims – after a Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century mosque.

Hindus allege that the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot to build the Babri Masjid in 1528.

The Supreme Court handed the land to Hindus in 2019, ordering that Muslims be given a separate plot.

In recent years, Bollywood, influenced by the reigning anti-Muslim sentiment cultivated by India’s ruling BJP, has been seemingly producing content reflecting this also.

Recent blockbusters such as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ depicted the “terrorist” played by Emraan Hashmi as Pakistani.

Last year’s second-highest grossing film, ‘Pathaan’ – featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan – incidentally a Muslim actor – focused on the skirmish between the two nations over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Last year’s Netflix film, ‘Mission Majnu’ depicted Indian spies discovering Pakistan’s nuclear program.