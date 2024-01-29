AIRLINK 61.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.39%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
DGKC 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
FCCL 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.05%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.32%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 112.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.33%)
HUBC 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.25%)
KOSM 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 139.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.78%)
PAEL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIAA 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.68%)
PIBTL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
PPL 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.63%)
PRL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.4%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.25%)
SEARL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.03%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.12%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
UNITY 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
BR100 6,475 Decreased By -73.6 (-1.12%)
BR30 22,888 Decreased By -252.2 (-1.09%)
KSE100 63,161 Decreased By -652.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 21,264 Decreased By -270.2 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Safe-haven gold gains as Middle East worries mount

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 10:11am

Gold prices rose on Monday as escalating tensions in the Middle East lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, while moves were limited as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s remarks this week for cues on interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,025.99 per ounce by 0403 GMT. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.4% to $2,025.20.

There is enough instability still in the Middle East to keep investors interested in gold as part of a safe-haven play, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Investors are wary of heightened geopolitical risks after three U.S. service members were killed after an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

News on China’s Evergrande being ordered to liquidate is a dent to risk sentiment, which is also keeping gold supported, Waterer said, adding that the immediate upside is capped given the Fed meeting is just around the corner.

Gold is considered a safe store of value amid political and economic turmoil.

Gold holds steady with spotlight on Fed verdict

Markets anticipate the U.S. Fed to keep rates unchanged at its Jan. 30-31 policy meeting, but attention will largely be on the tone struck by Powell.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. prices rose moderately in December, keeping the annual increase in inflation below 3% for a third straight month, which could allow the Fed to start cutting interest rates this year.

Traders are betting on six quarter-point rate cuts for 2024 in the U.S., up from five cuts a week ago, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $22.91 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $911.18, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $952.33.

Gold Gold Prices gold markets

Safe-haven gold gains as Middle East worries mount

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Read more stories