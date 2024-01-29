AIRLINK 61.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.97%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
FFBL 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.21%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
HUBC 114.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.25%)
KOSM 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 139.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
PAEL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
PIAA 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
PPL 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.63%)
PRL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.4%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.41%)
SEARL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.05%)
SNGP 68.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.51%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
TELE 7.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 75.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
UNITY 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
BR100 6,470 Decreased By -79.1 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,868 Decreased By -272.1 (-1.18%)
KSE100 63,148 Decreased By -664.9 (-1.04%)
KSE30 21,267 Decreased By -267.5 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials’ rebound powers Indian shares higher

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 10:09am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by a rebound in beaten-down financials and tracking gains in Asian markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1% to 21,567.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.97% at 71,395.13, as of 9:59 a.m. IST.

Asian markets rose, led by China after the country’s markets regulator said it will fully suspend the lending of restricted shares, in an attempt to stabilise the country’s stock markets.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation reading showed moderating prices in December, bolstering hopes of early rate cuts.

Domestically, 12 of the 13 sectors logged gains. Financial services, which has the highest weightage, added 1.3%.

Financials had lost 6.28% in the last seven sessions since top private lender HDFC Bank’s reported disappointing quarterly results. The benchmark Nifty had shed about 3% over the same period.

Indian shares log worst week since late Oct as financials extend losses

HDFC Bank, which itself had lost 14.6% in those seven sessions, rose 1.3% on the day.

“We think that the bulk of the selling pressure is over and the benchmark Nifty could consolidate near the current levels in the next few sessions ahead of the Fed’s rate decision and (India’s) union budget due later in the week,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

“While the Fed could spill more details on the potential timeline for rate cuts, India’s interim budget could bring sectors like infrastructure to the fore due to likely higher allocations.”

The Federal Reserve rate decision is on Wednesday and India’s budget will be presented on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation jumped 4% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer, helped by Brent crude futures hitting an eight-week high.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services lost 6% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit, weighed by higher finance costs.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Financials’ rebound powers Indian shares higher

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Read more stories