AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log worst week since late Oct as financials extend losses

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 05:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks (IT) following disappointing results from Tech Mahindra and as financial stocks continued to retreat.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.47% to 21,352.60 points and the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.51% at 70,700.67.

They have fallen about 1.3% each over the three sessions this holiday-truncated week, logging their worst performance since the week ending Oct. 27. The market is closed on Friday for a local holiday.

High-weightage financials led the losses for a second straight week, adding 1.6% to their 4.1% drop last week that was sparked by HDFC Bank reporting disappointing margins.

In the six sessions since then, foreign funds have sold Indian shares worth 347.66 billion rupees ($4.18 billion), pulling the Nifty 50 down about 3%.

Indian shares settle higher in volatile session; metals fuel gains

“The selling pressure in financials is because of worries that the best of profitability for banks is over,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and chief investment officer of Fident Asset Management.

“HDFC Bank’s results also brought margin concerns in the sector to the fore, which has hurt sentiment and spurred FII selling.”

Media stocks tumbled 9.93% this week, the most since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a global sell-off.

The main reason this time was the 30.55% plunge in Zee Entertainment, its biggest weekly fall ever, after its $10 billion merger with Sony’s local unit collapsed.

On the day, seven of the 13 major sectors logged losses, with the IT index sliding 1.60%.

Tech Mahindra shed 6.1% and was the top Nifty 50 loser after it posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit due to weak client spending.

On the flip side, the top gainer was Bajaj Auto, which rose 5.23% after the automaker beat profit expectations, helped by strong domestic demand.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Indian shares log worst week since late Oct as financials extend losses

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Israeli aggression focuses on Gaza’s Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Foreign secretary accuses India of committing 'extra-judicial killings' in Pakistan

Energy sector: Major step taken towards reducing circular debt

TGL, LCI’s float glass project faces delays, but partners ‘committed to its completion’

Oil rises $1 on US crude stock draw, Red Sea attack

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Read more stories