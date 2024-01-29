AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Jan 29, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-29

KP CM directs BoR to collect records, transactions of mutation

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has directed the high ups of Board of Revenue (BoR) to collect all the records/transactions of mutation throughout the province.

The interim Chief Minister further directed to issue letters to all the deputy commissioners to provide the land transaction records made during the last two months in their respective districts, and submit the record to Chief Minister’s Secretariat for verification/scrutiny to the effect that no extra money has been charged by the relevant revenue staff in the mutation process.

The Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell, after receiving the records of mutation, will telephonically contact the concerned citizens to know whether they have been charged extra money by the concerned revenue staff for mutation or otherwise, and in case any extra money is charged, strict action will be initiated against the relevant revenue officials.

Board of Revenue Board of Revenue caretaker KP CM caretaker KP CM Syed Arshad Hussain Shah

