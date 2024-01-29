AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Tarar slams Bilawal for contesting election from Lahore

NNI Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar on Sunday grilled the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his election rally in Lahore’s NA-127.

The firebrand PML-N leader is contesting the election from NA-127 against the PPP chairman and many political observers are watching the contest very closely.

“A landlord from Sindh (Bilawal) is contesting from Lahore and Nawaz Sharif has fielded his political worker in the constituency against him,” Tarar said, while addressing the PML-N workers in Lahore’s Town Ship area on Sunday.

Criticising the PPP leadership, Tarar said that the party chanted the slogan of “Food, Shelter and Cloth” but it has even snatched the drinking water from the people of Sindh. “It is only the credit of PML-N to initiate development projects in Lahore,” he said.

He added that only Nawaz Sharif knows the art of running the economy as he successfully did it in the past.

“We’ll reconstruct the economy of Pakistan after winning the elections. Nawaz Sharif is going to become the prime minister for record fourth time,” he said.

