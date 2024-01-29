HBL PSL 9 from Feb 17: Fans to nominate personalities under ‘Hamaray Heroes’ initiative

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities, who will be recognised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the “Hamaray Heroes” (Powered by Kingdom Valley) initiative during the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 from 17th February to 18th March.

Fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form, which is available before 3rd February 2024.

The final list will be presented to a panel tasked with shortlisting 34 candidates for acknowledgment during the tournament, which will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Fans will have a chance to pick their favourite personalities from different walks of life, such as sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

HBL PSL fans can shine a light on the heroes by nominating a maximum of two individuals (one in each category). They can be people or organisations who directly help others, whose work is improving the wellbeing of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

In HBL PSL 8, some of the prominent personalities to be recognised were Misbah Hina (sports activist), Nisha Rao (transgender lawyer), Hoor Fawad (table tennis player), Ghulam Mohammad (artist) and Noor Fatima Rashid (national chess player).

Moreover, the six HBL Pakistan Super League franchises will take part in the supplementary and replacement draft, set to be held on Monday (today).

The replacement draft, which will be an online event, will see franchises name replacements for the players who are partially or fully unavailable, which included two players each from Gold, Silver, Diamond and Platinum categories, and one from the Supplementary category.

Separately, in the supplementary draft, each franchise will be allowed to add players to their squads in the third and fourth supplementary pick rounds.

The ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League will be held from 17th February to 18th March 2024 in four cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the first match of the tournament while the final will be staged at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

