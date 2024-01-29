PTI too unveils election manifesto

A battered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) too has unveiled its election manifesto, vowing to carry out constitutional reforms if voted to power. Its manifesto also promises, among many other things, the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to “administer a healing touch, redressing historical wounds and fostering a state characterised by compassion and inclusivity,” and creation of Islamic welfare state — Riyasat-e-Madina — but not a theocratic state. No doubt, PTI’s is a creative manifesto, so to speak.

Not only is it vastly different from those presented by two other major parties of the country — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — so far, it also a reflects a very well thought-out election strategy.

Despite trials and tribulations that the party has been facing since the then prime minister and founder of PTI Imran Khan ousted from power after he failed to survive the vote of confidence against him in 2022, the party has been putting up an impressive show with a view to regaining whatever it has lost since. In other words, the party has persevered in a dignified manner in order to make a return to the prime minister’s house.

However, given the extent of PTI’s ordeal, this seems to be an utopian dream. But the party is required to work harder in order to make its presence felt at the general election regardless of the outcome.

More importantly, the party has to demonstrate a lot of prudence and wisdom, exercising a lot of caution insofar as its approach to the election is concerned.

Tehsin Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024