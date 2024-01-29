AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-01-29

PTI too unveils election manifesto

Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

A battered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) too has unveiled its election manifesto, vowing to carry out constitutional reforms if voted to power. Its manifesto also promises, among many other things, the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to “administer a healing touch, redressing historical wounds and fostering a state characterised by compassion and inclusivity,” and creation of Islamic welfare state — Riyasat-e-Madina — but not a theocratic state. No doubt, PTI’s is a creative manifesto, so to speak.

Not only is it vastly different from those presented by two other major parties of the country — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — so far, it also a reflects a very well thought-out election strategy.

Despite trials and tribulations that the party has been facing since the then prime minister and founder of PTI Imran Khan ousted from power after he failed to survive the vote of confidence against him in 2022, the party has been putting up an impressive show with a view to regaining whatever it has lost since. In other words, the party has persevered in a dignified manner in order to make a return to the prime minister’s house.

However, given the extent of PTI’s ordeal, this seems to be an utopian dream. But the party is required to work harder in order to make its presence felt at the general election regardless of the outcome.

More importantly, the party has to demonstrate a lot of prudence and wisdom, exercising a lot of caution insofar as its approach to the election is concerned.

Tehsin Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PTI manifesto

PTI too unveils election manifesto

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Malicious campaign against top judiciary: Notices served in accordance with law: govt

UN chief calls on donors to maintain Gaza aid

Three US troops killed in drone attack on base in Jordan

Read more stories