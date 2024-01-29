Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, flour, cooking oil/ghee, fruits and others have witnessed in the retail market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of live chicken further increased in the local market as it was available at Rs460 per kg against the price of Rs.453 per kg in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs7 per kg.

Cow meat within bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kg and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kg.

Prices of vegetables registered record high in the local market. Ginger was available at Rs800-900 per kilo, Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kg. Onion price remained high as available at Rs300 per kg against the price of while tomatoes are being sold at Rs150 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs250-300, capsicum at Rs200-250/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/ kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs 2700 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 13,000 against Rs 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs160 per kilo against Rs150 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs300 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/ per kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big size white Channa at Rs450/kg, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky rocketed in the local market.

The prices of apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 100/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

Prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

