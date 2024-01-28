AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned 47 journalists and YouTubers in the connection with inquiry launched to probe malicious campaign on social media against the judges of the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the agency has summoned 47 and YouTubers to before the officials of FIA’s cyber-crime wing on January 31.

‘NCCIA’ being established to check cyber crimes: Director FIA

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the government on January 16 formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the matter. According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Interior the federal government has been pleased to constitute a JIT in term of section 30 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016. Additional Director General (DG) Cyber Crime Wing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will head the JIT, it says.

It says that the JIT will ascertain facts behind malicious social media campaigns attempting to malign the image of the judge of the apex court, to identify and bring the culprits to book in accordance with relevant laws, and cause presentation of challans in the concerned courts. The JIT will also recommend measures for prevision against occurrence of such incidents in the future, it says.

Supreme Court JIT FIA journalists Cyber Crime Wing Youtubers

