Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reacted to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s invitation to Nawaz Sharif for a public debate, saying should have been better if former prime minister was invited to inspect Sindh instead of any debate.

The response comes following PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari challenged PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif for the US-style pre-election debate ahead of the 8 February general polls.

“Yesterday, a gentleman invited Nawaz Sharif for a debate. It would have been better if he had invited Nawaz Sharif to (visit) Sindh for inspection (of development works) instead of debate. It would have provided an opportunity to make a comparison, as well as, a debate,” Shehbaz Sharif said, in response to Bilawal’s challenge, without naming him.

Bilawal has been targeting the PML-N leadership, particularly Nawaz Sharif in his election campaign while the PML-N leaders criticising the PPP over its “poor performance” in Sindh, where the party has been ruling for over 15 years.

Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

Bilawal, who is also the PPP’s candidate for prime minister’s office, on Friday, took to the social media platform, X, and dared Nawaz Sharif for a debate anywhere before February 8 to provide voters with crucial insights into their plans. “I invite the PM candidate of PMLN Nawaz Sharif, to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8,” Bilawal said in an X post.

He further said globally, presidential and prime ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. “This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process,” Bilawal further said.

“A political leader and my friend said he wanted to have a debate with Nawaz Sharif. I want to tell them who have a complaint that the ‘lion’ is not hunting that they will find out on February 8,” Shehbaz Sharif said in response without naming Bilawal during his address to PML-N election rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaqat Bagh on Saturday.

In his address to a massive rally of the party, the PML-N president also highlighted the services of Nawaz Sharif, saying the PML-N supremo provided free medicines in Punjab hospitals.

He also slammed the performance of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Imran Khan’s government. “What did the PTI do in its tenure,” he asked the participants, hoping that the PML-N would sweep the upcoming elections and Nawaz would return to power for the fourth time.

He said that the people will not choose those politicians, who mislead the masses and brought economic crises in the country. Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the mega public welfare projects executed by PML-N government during its previous tenure, particularly Motorways and Laptop scheme.

He said that Nawaz Sharif gave the metro bus service for the people of Rawalpindi, adding that the previous government of PTI did nothing for the city and its people. He claimed to change the fate of the people after coming into power.

