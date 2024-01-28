AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
ICT sees surge in street crime

Fazal Sher Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an increase in incidents of car lifting and mobile phone snatching during the last week, as carjackers stole 58 vehicles and armed persons snatched 32 mobile phones in various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 20 cases of robbery and 32 cases of snatching at gunpoint during which citizens were deprived of cash and items worth millions. Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 58 vehicles including 47 motorbikes and eight cars.

During the period under review criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Noon, Shams Colony, Sabzi Mandi, Kohsar, Shalimar, and Sangjani police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes from the limits of Shams Colony police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, and six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, five from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station as well as another four motor bikes from the limits of Ramna station. Similarly, another four motor bikes were stolen from the limits of Karachi Company police station, three from Kohsar and another three from Shehzad Town police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched two mobile phones, auto thieves stole six vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station, another five cases of carjacking, two cases of robbery and one case of auto theft were reported to Noon police station, armed persons snatched four mobile phones and auto thieves stole three bikes from the limits of Tarnol police station and two cases of mobile snatching, and five cases of car theft were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole four bikes from the limits of Khanna police station. Armed persons snatched three mobile phones and car lifters stole three bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched three mobile phones and auto thieves stole one bike from the limits of Shalimar police station and four mobile phones snatched and auto thieves stole two bikes from the jurisdiction of Sangjani police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

