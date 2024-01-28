Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities revealed that an increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including, cooked daal, moong, maash, eggs, wheat flour bag 20 kg, milk fresh, and rice basmati broken during the last week as compared to the preceding week.

The survey observed reduction in tomatoes, potatoes, onions, bananas, garlic, and sugar prices. The survey observed a reduction in sugar price which went down from Rs 6,950 per bag to Rs 6,900 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs145 per kg against Rs150 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs 17,500 per 40kg to Rs 17,700 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 per kg against Rs450 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs795 per kg against Rs780 per kg; egg price went up from Rs 12,200 per carton to Rs 12,300 per carton, hence, setting another new record of all time high prices, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs430 per dozen against Rs420 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed a slight increase as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is available at Rs2,120 per 15kg bag against Rs2,110 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,155 per bag against Rs2,150 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs2,095 per 15kg bag against Rs2,090 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,125 per bag against Rs2,135 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chili price went down from Rs750 per kg to Rs550 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs700 per kg to Rs525 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed a slight increase as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,520 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs360 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 10,320 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs 9,050 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed mixed trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went up from Rs 5,300 per carton to Rs 5,400 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs360-370 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went down to Rs 2,380 from Rs 2,450 per tin and cooking oil from Rs 2,500 per 5-litre bottle to Rs 2,450.

Pulses’ prices witnessed an increase as best quality maash is available at Rs540 per kg against Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs225 per kg against Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs390 per kg against Rs380 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg against Rs350-550 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg against Rs260 per kg, and masoor at Rs300 per kg against Rs250 per kg.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a decreasing trend. Potato prices witnessed a reduction as it is available in the range of Rs200-240 per 5kg against Rs200-250 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against Rs55-65 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs1,800 to Rs1,600 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-150 per kg against Rs125-170 per kg, and onion price went down from Rs900-1200 per 5kg to Rs850-1,100, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-270 per kg against Rs190-280 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs350 per kg against Rs325 per kg, Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs250-310 per kg against Rs200-310 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs110-200 per kg against Rs120-190 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs75-180 per kg against Rs100-175 per kg. Banana was available in the range of Rs100-180 per dozen against Rs 120-200 during the previous week. Orange was available in the range of Rs120-250 per dozen against Rs150-300 per dozen during the preceding week.

