AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-28

Buenos Aires grains exchange hikes soy, cornharvest forecasts

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday lifted its production forecasts for 2023/24 soy and corn to 52.5 million metric tons and 56.5 million tons respectively as the country heads for a bumper crop helped by improved rains this season.

The exchange had previously forecast a soybean output of 52 million tons and a corn harvest of 55 million tons, citing improved soil moisture. It also nudged up its corn planting estimate to 7.2 million hectares (17.8 million acres) from a prior 7.1 million hectares (17,5 million acres).

However, the exchange noted that in the case of soybeans, future rainfall would play a crucial role and if these rains do not materialize, this “could have an impact on our current projection.”

The wheat harvest, it added, had ended with 15.1 million tons of the crop, in line with its forecasts and landing 25% higher than last year’s drought-hit cycle.

This, however, remained some 22% below the five-year average. The South American country is one of the world’s top suppliers of processed soybeans, as well as a major corn and wheat exporter.

The new government of President Javier Milei is hoping to generate revenue from the key sector by hiking export taxes on key grains, as the country grapples with depleted reserves and sky-high inflation.

Grains Argentina’s Buenos Aires grains exchange

Buenos Aires grains exchange hikes soy, cornharvest forecasts

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories