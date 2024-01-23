Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza: UNRWA chief

DOHA: Six displaced Palestinians were killed when one of the U.N.-run shelters was hit in Khan Younis, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, a day ago, the head of the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians said.

“Terrified staff, patients, and displaced people are now trapped inside the few remaining hospitals in Khan Younis as heavy fighting continues,” Philippe Lazzarine, UNRWA’s general commissioner said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza passes 25,000, Gaza health officials say

The Israeli military said it was unaware of any strikes in that area at the time in question.

Lazzarine said at least six of the displaced were killed and more others were wounded in the incident.

“I call on all parties to take every precaution to minimize harm and protect civilians, medical facilities and personnel and UN premises in accordance with international law,” he added.

The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas in southern Israel on Oct. 7, has displaced most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis.