Pakistan greets ICJ order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the provisional measures ordered on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whereby, the court has concluded that, prima facie, it has the jurisdiction to entertain the case against Israel and that South Africa’s claims of genocide are plausible.

“Pakistan calls for the full and effective implementation of the ICJ’s decision so that basic human rights, dignity and identity of Palestinian people as a distinct group are upheld and protected, as stipulated by the UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions, and international law,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The implementation of these provisional measures requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to bring about an end to the suffering faced by the people of Gaza,” read the statement.

