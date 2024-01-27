Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors assumed their diplomatic responsibilities in each other’s capitals on Friday following the de-escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu reached Tehran followed by the arrival of Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri-Moghaddam to Islamabad.

This was confirmed by the Pakistani ambassador himself as well as by the General Director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi, through separate statements over the social media platform, X.

“Mr Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran, arrived in Tehran, in a few hours, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, will arrive in Islamabad,” Mousavi said in a statement on the social media platform, X.

He said that the people and authorities of both countries are happy that relations have returned to “good conditions”. “In the current situation, the responsibility of the mass media of both countries is very heavy for strengthening friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Pakistan,” the top Iranian envoy said.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Moghaddam also confirmed through a post on X that he is heading to Islamabad to assume his diplomatic responsibilities.

“Pleased to hear that Ambassador Tipu arrived in his ‘second home’, Tehran. I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi and Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Additional Foreign Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia, MoFA Pakistan, for the deft and tactful diplomacy. Long live Iran-Pakistan friendship,” the Iranian envoy said.

In an earlier X post, Ambassador Tipu said that he was en route to Tehran to assume his diplomatic responsibility.

“In conformity with the sincere and good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership, I am en route to Tehran. Ever more determined to work for a more robust, stronger and peace-loving Pakistan. Strong Pakistan-Iran ties are critical for the region and to promote historic people-to-people ties it is time to turn a new leaf,” Ambassador Tipu said.

