SAU, Livestock Dept launch two-week vaccination camp

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University and Livestock Department launched a two-week vaccination camp for the treatment of diseases in cattle within 25 kilometers.

The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has started Fortnightly "Free De-worming and Vaccination Camp" for stomach worms, various diseases and vaccinations in cattle within 25 Kilometers of the University, under the AAP project of Department of Livestock and Fisheries, Government of Sindh.

SAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Marri, visited the ongoing camp. While talking to cattle owners, experts and veterinarians he said that due to current weather conditions and other reasons, various diseases are found in animals.

Therefore, with the support of the Sindh Government, the experts of SAU are supporting the local cattle owners in the protection of their animals.

While giving a briefing to the Vice Chancellor, the organizers said that in this camp, the diagnosis, treatment, medicine and free vaccination of animals are being done.

Among other Dean, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Amjad Mirani, Dr. Jam Kashif Sahito, Dr. Riaz Ahmed and other experts and a large number of students were present.

