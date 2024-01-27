Gohar asks workers to support ‘PTI candidates’

ISLAMABAD: In an upbeat message to his workers to come out in a huge number to use their right to franchise for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates on Feb 08, the party chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Friday cautioned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz to keep a charter flight on standby for an emergency exit to England after facing a humiliating defeat in the crucial elections.

Speaking at a presser, he said that Sharif has no option but to keep a charter flight on standby on Feb 08 evening so that he can leave for England on yet another self-imposed exile as he is destined to face a crushing defeat in the elections.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his claim to manage PTI candidates as they are contesting the election as independents, he said that “the horse-trading” expert father-son-duo would soon be disappointed.

“Though the brought up of Bilawal has been done to buy votes instead of making it to the power corridor through the power of the people, we will shatter all his dreams of managing PTI candidates as no one will defect the party after winning the elections,” he declared.

He denied claims of asking party candidates to take oath on the Holy Quran not to betray the party, saying they all are doing this on their own, as they are committed to their leader Imran Khan.

He also complained of PTI workers’ harassment by the police and warned them not to push the party against the wall, as in a democracy there should be a free hand for all to support their respective candidates.

To a question, he said that if voted into power, the decision who to be made Prime Minister would be taken by the party’s founding chairman Imran Khan, adding “We’re optimistic that Imran Khan will be allowed to contest elections”.

