Interior Committee approves ‘The Factories Amendment Bill 2023’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior, unanimously, approved “The Factories Amendment Bill 2023”, with amendments, emphasizing mandatory provisions for childcare in factories.

The committee meeting was presided over by Mohsin Aziz, here on Friday.

The committee delved into the discussion on “The Rehriban (Street Vendors) Livelihood Protection Bill 2023” moved by Senator Sania Nishtar and “The National Database and Registration Authority Bill 2023” presented by Senator Fawzia Arshad. Both bills were deferred to the next meeting for further deliberation after the movers consult with relevant authorities.

Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan withdrew her bill, “The Cutting of Trees (Prohibition) Amendment Bill 2023”.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri presented, “The Factories Amendment Bill 2023”, which was unanimously approved with amendments, emphasizing mandatory provisions for childcare in factories. Violations will incur fines of Rs0.1 million for the first offense, Rs0.3 million for non-implementation within six months for the second offense, and sealing of the factory for the third offense.

“The Guardians and Wards Amendment Bill 2024” moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri also received unanimous approval with few amendments.

“The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2024” by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri was deferred for further discussion in the next meeting. The Ministry of Interior, while not objecting to Section 22, raised concerns about the amendment in Section 42. The committee showed intent to call upon the officials from the IT Ministry, the FIA, and the cyber crime wing for the next meeting to address concerns related to the bill.

Senior management of the Federal Residents Cooperative Housing Society Islamabad briefed the committee on the progress and development in Blocks A, B, C, and D, highlighting issues in Block D and A. The CDA chairman assured resolution of these matters at the earliest.

