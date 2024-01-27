AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Jan 27, 2024
Historic First Quarter with Record Profits & Sales

Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

In a remarkable kickoff to the financial year 2023-24, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) achieved its highest-ever first-quarter profits. This success story unfolded against positive refining margins and a meticulously crafted operational strategy.

PRL's operational strategy, which included processing Ural Crude in tandem with Arab Extra Light, converting Naphtha into MS 92, boosting throughput, and implementing stringent controls over operating expenses, proved to be a winning formula.

Despite challenges like the continuous devaluation of the currency and issues with LC opening, the refinery posted an impressive profit after tax of Rs4.48 billion, a significant leap from Rs1.03 billion in the same period last year.

The company's operational philosophy, complemented by robust local demand and the upliftment of High Sulfur Furnace Oil (HSFO), played a pivotal role in this stellar financial performance. PRL's first-quarter results not only reflect financial strength but also underscore the effectiveness of its operational and strategic initiatives.

In September 2023, PRL reached unprecedented heights in sales, propelled by the transformative REUP valued at $40 million in FEED (Front End Engineering Design). This significant achievement positions PRL as an industry leader, setting the stage for future growth.

During this remarkable month, PRL not only maintained optimal production but also achieved historic sales figures. Diesel sales reached a record-breaking 82,000 tons, reflecting the strategic decisions and efficient operations implemented by PRL. The conversion of Naphtha into Motor Spirit (MS) played a pivotal role, resulting in over 26,000 tons of MS 92 produced and contributing significantly to revenue growth.

PRL's commitment to maximizing production efficiency and revenue, even in challenging market conditions, is evident in its strategic choices. The company's dedication to optimal crude utilization and recipe changes underscores its commitment to operational excellence.

