EU says it expects full implementation of World Court orders

The European Union on Friday said it expected Israel and Hamas to fully comply with the rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The UN’s top court on Friday ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and to do more to help civilians - although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, but fails to order ceasefire

It called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release all the hostages they hold.

“Orders of the International Court of Justice are binding on the parties and they must comply with them. The European Union expects their full, immediate and effective implementation,” the European Commission said in a statement.