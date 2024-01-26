AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU says it expects full implementation of World Court orders

Reuters Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 09:23pm

The European Union on Friday said it expected Israel and Hamas to fully comply with the rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The UN’s top court on Friday ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and to do more to help civilians - although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, but fails to order ceasefire

It called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release all the hostages they hold.

“Orders of the International Court of Justice are binding on the parties and they must comply with them. The European Union expects their full, immediate and effective implementation,” the European Commission said in a statement.

European Union International Court of Justice Hamas ICJ Gaza genocide World Court

EU says it expects full implementation of World Court orders

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, but fails to order ceasefire

Deadly attacks on Gaza, cold weather making it ‘uninhabitable’: UN

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

PRL says plans to double refining capacity within 5 years

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Oil dips but remains on track for weekly gain on US, Chinese growth

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Read more stories