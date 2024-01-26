AIRLINK 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
DGKC 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.79%)
FCCL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.64%)
FFBL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
FFL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.92%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 114.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.14%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
OGDC 142.45 Increased By ▲ 7.52 (5.57%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIAA 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.53%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
PPL 121.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.53%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 71.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.37%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
UNITY 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,611 Increased By 7.4 (0.11%)
BR30 23,380 Increased By 165.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 64,241 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,695 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
FTSE 100 jumps to 10-day high as luxury stocks gain

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 01:52pm

London’s blue-chip share index jumped to a 10-day high on Friday after upbeat earnings updates from European luxury firms boosted Burberry and Diageo, while a pullback in sterling supported shares of dollar earners.

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.8% by 0819 GMT, hitting its highest level since Jan. 16. Boosting luxury stocks across Europe, French giant LVMH jumped 8.2% after posting a 10% rise in fourth-quarter sales.

British luxury group Burberry climbed 2.6%. Diageo added 3.9% after French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a slightly smaller-than-expected decline in third-quarter sales.

FTSE 100 extends gains for fourth day as miners rise

The pound dipped 0.2%, helping shares of global companies such as Shell and AstraZeneca that tend to draw a large part of their revenue overseas.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index slipped 0.1%, with Tullow Oil dropping 3.7% after Stifel downgraded the stock to “sell”.

Still, both the UK stock indexes looked set for their first weekly rise in four, aided by talks of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy and positive corporate updates.

