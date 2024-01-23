AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,645 Increased By 66.7 (1.01%)
BR30 23,663 Increased By 114.7 (0.49%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
FTSE 100 extends gains for fourth day as miners rise

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 02:36pm

The UK’s blue-chip share index rose on Tuesday, extending an early-week bounce, as investors assessed earnings reports and as hopes of support for China’s equity markets boosted metal miners.

The FTSE 100 index of top UK companies climbed 0.3% by 0808 GMT, rising for a fourth consecutive day, while the FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.3%.

Miners such as Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American rose in the range of 1.7% and 2.2% as most metal prices climbed on report that Chinese authorities were considering to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan ($278.9 billion) to stabilise the slumping stock market.

Premier Foods inched up 0.3% as the food producer reported a 14.4% jump in third-quarter sales, helped by strong festive demand for its products.

The stock touched a more than 12-year high at the market open.

FTSE struggles to shake off gloom, Watches of Switzerland sinks

Associated British Foods was nearly flat after the retailer said underlying sales growth slowed at its Primark clothing business in the Christmas quarter and the company cautioned it could face additional costs due to the disruption in the Red Sea.

Crest Nicholson gained 2.2% after the housebuilder reiterated its forecast of an encouraging calendar year despite a bigger-than-expected fall in its 2023 profit.

