AIRLINK 61.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.22%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
HBL 114.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.54%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.74%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
OGDC 140.26 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (3.95%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
PIAA 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
PPL 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.12%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.4%)
UNITY 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,607 Increased By 3.5 (0.05%)
BR30 23,280 Increased By 66.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -61 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,692 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rachin Ravindra gets New Zealand Test call-up for South Africa series

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 10:00am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rachin Ravindra, who was this week named ICC Emerging Player of the Year for his World Cup heroics, was included on Friday in New Zealand’s Test squad for next month’s two-match series against South Africa.

The 24-year-old all-rounder played the last of his three Tests in January 2022 but was preferred to Henry Nicholls for the series against a severely weakened Proteas team, which starts at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval next week.

Glenn Phillips looks likely to bat in the middle order with Ravindra in his first home Test after returning to the longest format for the series in Bangladesh late last year.

Apart from Nicholls, Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi are the other notable absentees, with left-armer Mitch Santner, who last played a Test on home soil in 2020, the only specialist spinner in the 13-man squad.

New Zealand’s Ravindra exceeds own expectations at World Cup

Uncapped pace bowler Will O’Rourke will join the Tim Southee-led squad for the second Test at Hamilton’s Seddon Park from Feb. 13.

Former captain Kane Williamson, batsman Tom Blundell and quick Kyle Jamieson, who all have hamstring issues, were selected despite doubts over their fitness.

“Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson and Kane Williamson are all at slightly different points in their rehabilitation plans but we’re confident they’ll be good to go at Bay Oval,” said coach Gary Stead.

New Zealand have never beaten South Africa in a Test series and will rarely have had a better chance after the Proteas named a weakened squad featuring eight uncapped players.

The series will clash with Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) domestic Twenty20 competition, which is seen as vital to the future financial health of the organisation.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke (Hamilton Test only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Tim Southee Henry Nicholls New Zealand vs South Africa Test Rachin Ravindra ICC Emerging Player

Rachin Ravindra gets New Zealand Test call-up for South Africa series

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

Oil prices ease in early trading; set to post weekly gains

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Read more stories