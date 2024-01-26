AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: Turkish energy firm M/s SA-RA has urged caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali to undertake a fair and independent investigation of 765-Kv Dasu transmission line (Lot-1) project.

The company’s representative Caglar TEPE, in a letter to the caretaker Minister stated that the company understands that the Senate Standing Committee on Power and the World Bank Integrity Vice Presidency Department now possess the necessary evidence to substantiate its serious concerns about gross irregularities in the evaluation of the project with the intention of manipulating the contract.

“We request you to expedite the investigation process and take necessary actions promptly for the resolution of the issue. We remain available for any queries related to the bidding process to assist the team in the investigation,” said the company representative in his letter to the caretaker Minister.

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Insiders told this scribe that some decision-makers are attempting to manipulate the facts regarding Sinohydro’s on-ground performance in the Dasu project. Despite ongoing surveys and incomplete foundation design work, the on-ground performance is “zero” a year after the project was awarded on December 29, 2022 (with 392 days elapsed) as Dasu Lot-I involves the most difficult terrain ever.

Additionally, the same contractor has been unable to finish project ADB-301B, a mere 45-KM transmission line in plain terrain, despite 1606 days having passed, originally expected to be completed in April 2022.

Senate Secretariat has also convened a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Power on February 16, 2023.

According to the agenda a detailed briefing by caretaker Federal Minister for Power Division along with Members of the Internal Inquiry Committee on the findings of the report in awarding of contracts to (M/s Sinohydro Corporation) for Lot-1 - (M/s Harbin Electric International) for LoT-II and consultant M/s COPA Intec - for construction of 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad I/C Grid Station and ADB project ACSR Bunting Conductor LoT- II A is scheduled.

