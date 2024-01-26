Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, chaired a meeting of the Privatisation Commission with Earnest &Young, the financial advisor for divestment of the PIACL.

The financial advisor presented a business plan forecasting the investment roadmap of PIACL together with the immediate funding requirements of the airline.

The proposed plan covered the capital and fleet requirements of the airline in the short and medium term to make it a viable and globally competitive airline.

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

The federal minister advised further rationalisation of the projections before submission of the plan for approval of the federal cabinet.

The legal segregation plan and transaction structure together with the business plan and the valuation methodology shall be taken to the federal cabinet for final approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024