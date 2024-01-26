Concern at delayed urea distribution

LAHORE: Farmers expressing their grave concern over delayed distribution of 150,000 metric tons of imported urea have urged the government to ensure its immediate disbursement as wheat crop direly needs application of the fertilizer at the moment.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood warned that delayed application of urea could severely impact wheat yield and profitability. He stressed that following the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision, the imported fertilizer is readily available, but unnecessary delays in its distribution threaten not only wheat production but also other crucial Rabi crops.

