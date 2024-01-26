SC allows PTI’s Masti Khel to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanaullah Masti Khel’s name in the ballot papers for the upcoming elections.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Thursday, was hearing an appeal of the PTI leader against the verdict of Lahore High Court, Multan Bench.

The Court permitted Sanaullah Masti Khel to contest elections from NA-91, Bhakar.

During the proceeding, the chief justice inquired from the ECP counsel whether the ballot papers had been printed. The Commission’s lawyer submitted that the ballot papers are ready for printing. He informed the top court that Sanaullah Masti Khel’s name was initially included in the list, and he had also been assigned an electoral symbol. The LHC declared his candidacy null and void.

PTI worker Sanam Javed has approached the Supreme Court against her nomination papers’ rejection. Sanam Javed’s nomination papers were rejected for NA-119, NA-120, and PP-150.

PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi also appealed to the apex court. He made the ECP and the Election Tribunal as the respondents and asked the top court to set aside the verdict of the LHC given on January 13, 2024.

Pervaiz Elahi said the allegations levelled against him by candidate Muhammad Saleem were baseless. He said that he was accused of having shares in Lahore Modern Flour Mills. He said there were no such mills and no bank account was even active in this regard.

He said that he never bought shares of the said mills while a dysfunctional mill was not considered as an asset. Pervaiz Elahi said that he could not be barred from contesting elections on the basis of baseless allegations. He asked the apex court to allow him to contest upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Shaukat Basra also filed an appeal in the SC from NA-163, requesting nullification of the tribunal’s decision against him.

