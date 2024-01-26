AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-26

SC allows PTI’s Masti Khel to contest polls

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanaullah Masti Khel’s name in the ballot papers for the upcoming elections.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Thursday, was hearing an appeal of the PTI leader against the verdict of Lahore High Court, Multan Bench.

The Court permitted Sanaullah Masti Khel to contest elections from NA-91, Bhakar.

During the proceeding, the chief justice inquired from the ECP counsel whether the ballot papers had been printed. The Commission’s lawyer submitted that the ballot papers are ready for printing. He informed the top court that Sanaullah Masti Khel’s name was initially included in the list, and he had also been assigned an electoral symbol. The LHC declared his candidacy null and void.

PTI worker Sanam Javed has approached the Supreme Court against her nomination papers’ rejection. Sanam Javed’s nomination papers were rejected for NA-119, NA-120, and PP-150.

PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi also appealed to the apex court. He made the ECP and the Election Tribunal as the respondents and asked the top court to set aside the verdict of the LHC given on January 13, 2024.

Pervaiz Elahi said the allegations levelled against him by candidate Muhammad Saleem were baseless. He said that he was accused of having shares in Lahore Modern Flour Mills. He said there were no such mills and no bank account was even active in this regard.

He said that he never bought shares of the said mills while a dysfunctional mill was not considered as an asset. Pervaiz Elahi said that he could not be barred from contesting elections on the basis of baseless allegations. He asked the apex court to allow him to contest upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Shaukat Basra also filed an appeal in the SC from NA-163, requesting nullification of the tribunal’s decision against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court elections SC ECP Pervaiz Elahi Qazi Faez Isa General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Sanaullah Masti Khel

SC allows PTI’s Masti Khel to contest polls

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories